Ossiam Has $9.40 Million Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Ossiam raised its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $9,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 131.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Enphase Energy by 61.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 1,447.6% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.10.

Enphase Energy Stock Down 7.2 %

Enphase Energy stock traded down $9.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.75. 3,724,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,586,301. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.93, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.77 and its 200 day moving average is $116.62. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.49 and a 52 week high of $192.22.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $263.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.06 million. Analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In related news, CFO Mandy Yang bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.24 per share, for a total transaction of $416,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,564,305.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $40,429,624.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,106,629.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mandy Yang purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.24 per share, for a total transaction of $416,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,973 shares in the company, valued at $6,564,305.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 349,526 shares of company stock worth $43,649,325. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Further Reading

