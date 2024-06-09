Ossiam Sells 128,157 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Ossiam trimmed its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 128,157 shares during the period. Ossiam owned 0.14% of FMC worth $11,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in FMC by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 14,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 6,861 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 143.7% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 14,253 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of FMC by 133.2% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 16,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 9,173 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in FMC by 661.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 149,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,418,000 after purchasing an additional 129,748 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in FMC by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 49,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Price Performance

NYSE:FMC traded down $2.02 on Friday, reaching $56.66. 2,267,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,101,798. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $49.49 and a 12 month high of $111.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.88.

FMC Dividend Announcement

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. FMC had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $918.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on FMC from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on FMC from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on FMC in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.56.

View Our Latest Report on FMC

FMC Profile

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.