Ossiam Sells 22,440 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Ossiam lessened its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,440 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 18,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 72,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Societe Generale cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.48. 13,665,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,074,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.98. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $39.91 and a 1 year high of $66.38. The stock has a market cap of $84.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

