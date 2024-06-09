Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Earns Market Perform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their market perform rating on shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $110.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup cut Oxford Industries from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oxford Industries has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.60.

Oxford Industries Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:OXM opened at $102.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.55. Oxford Industries has a 52-week low of $82.33 and a 52-week high of $113.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.02). Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $404.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

Oxford Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oxford Industries

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Wood sold 33,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total transaction of $3,524,955.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,750.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OXM. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth $2,280,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Oxford Industries by 15.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 200,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,287,000 after buying an additional 26,532 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,334 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after acquiring an additional 21,206 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 133,920 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

