P2P Global Investments (LON:P2P) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $826.00

P2P Global Investments PLC (LON:P2P – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 826 ($10.58) and traded as low as GBX 822 ($10.53). P2P Global Investments shares last traded at GBX 826 ($10.58), with a volume of 23,968 shares trading hands.
P2P Global Investments Stock Down 0.2 %
The stock has a market capitalization of £617.42 million and a PE ratio of 20.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 826 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 826. The company has a current ratio of 68.62, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.73.
P2P Global Investments Company Profile
P2P Global Investments PLC is a closed ended mutual fund launched and managed by Marshall Wace LLP. It is Co-managed by MW Eaglewood Europe LLP. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in consumer loans, SME loans, advances against corporate trade receivables and/or purchases of corporate trade receivables.
