PAAL AI (PAAL) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $255.04 Million

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Over the last week, PAAL AI has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. One PAAL AI token can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000449 BTC on popular exchanges. PAAL AI has a market capitalization of $255.04 million and $4.05 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

PAAL AI Token Profile

PAAL AI was first traded on June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 818,439,094 tokens. The official website for PAAL AI is www.paal.ai. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind. PAAL AI’s official message board is medium.com/@admin_42570.

Buying and Selling PAAL AI

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 818,439,094.229412 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.31677967 USD and is down -8.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $4,421,597.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paal.ai/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAAL AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAAL AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAAL AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

