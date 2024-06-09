Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Shares Acquired by Rubric Capital Management LP

Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,039,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,766 shares during the period. Pactiv Evergreen accounts for approximately 1.4% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Rubric Capital Management LP’s holdings in Pactiv Evergreen were worth $69,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 10.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 2.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 111,150.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 12.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 21,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PTVE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pactiv Evergreen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.71.

Pactiv Evergreen Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.68. The stock had a trading volume of 221,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,666. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $15.84.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a positive return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The company’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Pactiv Evergreen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is currently -86.96%.

Pactiv Evergreen Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in the United States, rest of North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Foodservice, and Food and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers; drinkware, such as hot and cold cups and lids; and tableware, service ware, and other products.

Featured Articles

