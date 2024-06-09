Pale Fire Capital SE Acquires 32,500 Shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB)

Pale Fire Capital SE grew its holdings in shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Free Report) by 204.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Pale Fire Capital SE owned about 0.10% of BioAtla worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioAtla by 26.9% during the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 706,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 149,544 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioAtla by 79.0% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 162,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 71,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioAtla by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 58,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BCAB traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.52. 572,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,702. BioAtla, Inc. has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $4.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.42.

BioAtla ( NASDAQ:BCAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioAtla, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BCAB. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of BioAtla from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of BioAtla in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. The company's lead clinical stage product candidates include mecbotamab vedotin (BA3011), a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating undifferentiated pleomorphic sarcoma and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and ozuriftabmab vedotin (BA3021), a CAB ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of melanoma and squamous cell cancer of the head and neck.

