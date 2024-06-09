Pale Fire Capital SE Decreases Position in Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP)

Pale Fire Capital SE lessened its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Free Report) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454,190 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 216,576 shares during the quarter. Tsakos Energy Navigation accounts for 1.6% of Pale Fire Capital SE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Pale Fire Capital SE owned 1.54% of Tsakos Energy Navigation worth $10,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNP. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the third quarter valued at about $403,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 4th quarter valued at about $776,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 4th quarter valued at about $532,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 367,102 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,157,000 after purchasing an additional 58,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Stock Down 1.7 %

Tsakos Energy Navigation stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.69. The stock had a trading volume of 162,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,433. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.66 million, a P/E ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.12. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tsakos Energy Navigation ( NYSE:TNP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The shipping company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $183.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.35 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 33.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. It also operates a fleet of double-hull vessels, comprising of conventional tankers, LNG carriers, and suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

