Pale Fire Capital SE Grows Stock Holdings in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Pale Fire Capital SE raised its position in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Free Report) by 113.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 211,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,318 shares during the quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE’s holdings in Chimerix were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix in the third quarter valued at about $6,240,000. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,348,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Chimerix by 190.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 591,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 387,638 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Chimerix by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 499,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 72,719 shares during the period. Finally, Vance Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CMRX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.93. 314,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,067. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $83.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.28. Chimerix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $1.46.

Chimerix ( NASDAQ:CMRX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Chimerix had a negative net margin of 25,337.96% and a negative return on equity of 41.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

CMRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Chimerix Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients with H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of rare neuroendocrine tumors; and ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for adult and pediatric patients with primary central nervous system tumors.

