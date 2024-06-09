Pale Fire Capital SE Purchases 167,543 Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Pale Fire Capital SE grew its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) by 47.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 518,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,543 shares during the period. Diversified Healthcare Trust accounts for approximately 0.3% of Pale Fire Capital SE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Pale Fire Capital SE’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 2,833.8% during the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 563,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 544,747 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1,081.2% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 152,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 139,200 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 52.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 24,804 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $1,338,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 137,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 15,681 shares in the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHC traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.78. 1,153,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,814. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a current ratio of 8.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.92%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location.

