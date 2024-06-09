Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Bought by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 166.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 470,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294,019 shares during the period. Paramount Global makes up 0.8% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Seven Eight Capital LP owned about 0.07% of Paramount Global worth $6,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PARA. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Stock Up 0.3 %

PARA stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.01. 10,860,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,390,259. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of -80.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $17.50.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. Paramount Global’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -133.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PARA has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Paramount Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Paramount Global

About Paramount Global

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.