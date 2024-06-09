Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) Shares Sold by Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,955 shares during the period. Park Aerospace accounts for 3.3% of Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC owned 1.44% of Park Aerospace worth $4,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Park Aerospace by 0.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Park Aerospace in the third quarter valued at approximately $448,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Park Aerospace by 5.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Park Aerospace by 8.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Park Aerospace by 18.3% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,671,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,961,000 after acquiring an additional 259,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Park Aerospace alerts:

Park Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PKE traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.39. 50,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,613. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $271.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 0.44. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $16.96.

Park Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 135.14%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Park Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PKE

Park Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Park Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.