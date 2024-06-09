Partners Group Holding AG Buys 167,485 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Partners Group Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 64.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 427,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 167,485 shares during the quarter. Apollo Global Management makes up 4.8% of Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Partners Group Holding AG owned approximately 0.08% of Apollo Global Management worth $39,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APO. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $497,000. CenterBook Partners LP increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 20,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 124,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 0.5 %

Apollo Global Management stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,854,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,717. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.10. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.30 and a 12 month high of $119.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $63.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.33 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 19.12%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.463 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on APO shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.62.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Leon D. Black sold 450,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $49,819,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,604,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,716,774,418.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $3,338,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,002,634.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 450,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $49,819,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,604,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,716,774,418.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

