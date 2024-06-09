Partners Group Holding AG Lowers Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Partners Group Holding AG decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,117 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,519 shares during the quarter. Enbridge makes up 2.1% of Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $17,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 836.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 2,294.6% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

ENB traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $35.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,014,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,721,853. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $38.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.58.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 13.59%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 136.04%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

