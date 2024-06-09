Partners Group Holding AG Reduces Holdings in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

Partners Group Holding AG reduced its position in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,530 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG owned 0.05% of TPG worth $6,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TPG by 2.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in TPG by 29.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of TPG by 2.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TPG by 35.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 582,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,539,000 after acquiring an additional 151,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in TPG by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TPG in a research report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of TPG in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on TPG from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of TPG in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered TPG from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TPG currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

TPG Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of TPG stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.51. 919,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,578. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.22. TPG Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.03 and a 1-year high of $47.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -282.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $512.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.87 million. TPG had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TPG Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPG Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. TPG’s payout ratio is currently -1,171.34%.

TPG Company Profile

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

See Also

