Partners Group Holding AG Sells 26,262 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Partners Group Holding AG decreased its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 26,262 shares during the period. Ares Management accounts for approximately 3.0% of Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $24,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Management by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ares Management by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Management by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ares Management by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ares Management by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ares Management news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 14,659 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.11, for a total value of $2,024,554.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,263,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 74,585 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total transaction of $9,917,567.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,375,000 shares in the company, valued at $182,833,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 14,659 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.11, for a total transaction of $2,024,554.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,263,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,713,844 shares of company stock valued at $231,791,136. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ares Management Stock Down 0.8 %

ARES stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.93. 967,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,273,790. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.61, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $89.89 and a 1 year high of $150.12.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.13). Ares Management had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $707.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on ARES shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ares Management from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.43.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

