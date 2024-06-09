Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Shares Acquired by Pale Fire Capital SE

Pale Fire Capital SE lifted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Free Report) by 489.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 581,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 482,595 shares during the period. Pale Fire Capital SE owned approximately 1.06% of Passage Bio worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 4.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 604,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 25,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

Passage Bio Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of PASG traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,239. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.14. Passage Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $1.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Passage Bio ( NASDAQ:PASG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Passage Bio from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PASG

About Passage Bio

(Free Report)

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, a functional GLB1 gene encoding ß-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD caused by progranulin deficiency; and PBKR03, a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PASG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.