Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 670,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after buying an additional 11,998 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 639,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,645,000 after purchasing an additional 31,706 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 530,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 490,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 426,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. 59.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

FBRT stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $12.48. 186,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,626. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.07. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.99 and a 12-month high of $14.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 88.39 and a current ratio of 88.39.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Franklin BSP Realty Trust ( NYSE:FBRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $53.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 million. Franklin BSP Realty Trust had a net margin of 53.82% and a return on equity of 14.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.38%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 107.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FBRT. Raymond James upgraded shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jonestrading dropped their price objective on Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

