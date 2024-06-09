Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,747 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,130 shares during the quarter. Argan accounts for 1.7% of Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Argan worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Argan during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Argan during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Argan during the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Argan by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 6,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Argan by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Argan alerts:

Insider Activity at Argan

In related news, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total value of $899,850.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,858.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Argan news, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total transaction of $899,850.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,858.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mano S. Koilpillai sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $166,833.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,098.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,606 shares of company stock worth $2,394,182. Insiders own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on AGX. StockNews.com cut shares of Argan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Argan from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

View Our Latest Report on AGX

Argan Stock Up 10.4 %

Shares of AGX stock traded up $7.21 on Friday, reaching $76.35. The stock had a trading volume of 616,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,123. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.45. Argan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.37 and a 12 month high of $78.07.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Argan had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $157.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Argan’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Argan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.70%.

About Argan

(Free Report)

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.