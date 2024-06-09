Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 951,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Nordic American Tankers comprises about 3.1% of Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC owned 0.46% of Nordic American Tankers worth $3,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,057 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 56,060 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 5,548 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,797 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,344 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 8,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on NAT. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.17.

Nordic American Tankers Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NAT traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,325,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,158. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $843.55 million, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.13.

Nordic American Tankers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 20 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

