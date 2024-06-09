Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Makes New $222,000 Investment in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 150,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 43,203 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Perrigo during the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 297,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,060,000 after buying an additional 65,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Perrigo by 11.2% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Svend Andersen purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $27,900.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,698.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRGO. StockNews.com raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Perrigo in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Perrigo from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Perrigo from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

Perrigo Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Perrigo stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.94. 1,225,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,660,432. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -384.86 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.90. Perrigo Company plc has a 52 week low of $25.77 and a 52 week high of $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Saturday, May 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,571.43%.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

