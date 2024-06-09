Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Makes New $292,000 Investment in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARCO. Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,192,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 681,834 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,450,000 after buying an additional 305,588 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados in the third quarter valued at $2,838,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,513,000. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its stake in Arcos Dorados by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,126,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,289,000 after acquiring an additional 262,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.83.

Arcos Dorados Stock Down 3.7 %

Arcos Dorados stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.50. 3,020,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.59 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.49. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 38.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Arcos Dorados’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcos Dorados Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. Arcos Dorados’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.