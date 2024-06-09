Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Sells 150 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5,658.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 684,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $177,655,000 after acquiring an additional 672,353 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 266.4% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 171,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,085,000 after acquiring an additional 124,685 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 745.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 100,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,112,000 after purchasing an additional 88,671 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 250,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,032,000 after purchasing an additional 82,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,689.4% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 80,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,924,000 after purchasing an additional 77,698 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $249.21. 217,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $263.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.74. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.11 and a 1-year high of $299.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.37. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total value of $262,867.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,530.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total value of $262,867.29. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,530.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total value of $384,105.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,129.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HII has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

