Peoples Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PPLL) Plans $0.62 Quarterly Dividend

Peoples Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PPLL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Peoples Stock Performance

Peoples stock opened at $69.99 on Friday. Peoples has a 1 year low of $58.10 and a 1 year high of $69.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.19.

About Peoples

Peoples Ltd. operates as the holding company for PS Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers in Pennsylvania, the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, business checking, NOW checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

