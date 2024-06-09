Personal CFO Solutions LLC Acquires 171 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. First Bancorp Inc ME lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 13,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VOOV stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $177.17. 53,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,963. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.69. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.37 and a 12-month high of $180.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.