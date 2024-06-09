Personal CFO Solutions LLC Acquires New Holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC owned about 0.36% of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 159.4% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EQWL traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,946. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $95.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.90 million, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.83.

About Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

