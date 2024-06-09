Personal CFO Solutions LLC Increases Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter worth about $220,954,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 419.1% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 964,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $211,430,000 after buying an additional 779,038 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter worth $74,963,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 603,879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $132,763,000 after buying an additional 252,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 58.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 586,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,663,000 after buying an additional 216,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other STERIS news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $1,061,333.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.13, for a total value of $469,831.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,085.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $1,061,333.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,762 shares of company stock worth $1,798,477. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.60.

STERIS Stock Performance

Shares of STE traded down $3.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $226.85. 302,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,257. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $195.47 and a 1-year high of $254.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 59.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $216.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.16.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.17. STERIS had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 54.45%.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

