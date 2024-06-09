Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 16,598 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lowered its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 60.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,598 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 51.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 10,683 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 90,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,285,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after buying an additional 35,815 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Price Performance

FDIS traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $79.44. 29,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,108. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a twelve month low of $64.12 and a twelve month high of $82.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.69.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

