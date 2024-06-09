Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 259 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 87.7% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Moody’s stock traded down $3.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $403.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $298.86 and a 52 week high of $417.75. The stock has a market cap of $73.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $392.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $386.72.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.31. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MCO

About Moody’s

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.