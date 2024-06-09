Personal CFO Solutions LLC Takes $796,000 Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VONV. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,616,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,771,000 after acquiring an additional 558,711 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the third quarter worth $28,000,000. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the fourth quarter worth $16,671,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the fourth quarter worth $16,040,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,674,000 after acquiring an additional 163,058 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VONV traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.06. 263,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,362. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a one year low of $62.92 and a one year high of $78.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.82 and a 200 day moving average of $74.44.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

