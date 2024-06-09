Personal CFO Solutions LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $488,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 24,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after buying an additional 11,792 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $266.87. The stock had a trading volume of 117,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,937. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $222.27 and a 52-week high of $271.53. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $260.84 and a 200 day moving average of $258.22.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

