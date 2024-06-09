Personal CFO Solutions LLC Trims Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IT. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Gartner by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IT traded up $2.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $434.44. The stock had a trading volume of 296,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $445.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $451.71. The stock has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 43.23, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.32. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.61 and a 1-year high of $486.54.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Gartner in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $474.50.

In other Gartner news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total transaction of $694,609.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,109.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total value of $200,241.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,558.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total value of $694,609.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,109.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,004 shares of company stock valued at $6,381,523. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

