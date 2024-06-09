Personal CFO Solutions LLC Trims Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IT. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Gartner by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.
Gartner Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:IT traded up $2.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $434.44. The stock had a trading volume of 296,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $445.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $451.71. The stock has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 43.23, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.32. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.61 and a 1-year high of $486.54.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
IT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Gartner in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $474.50.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on IT
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Gartner news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total transaction of $694,609.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,109.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total value of $200,241.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,558.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total value of $694,609.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,109.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,004 shares of company stock valued at $6,381,523. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
About Gartner
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Gartner
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.