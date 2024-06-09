Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 46.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,574,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,392,376 shares during the period. Microchip Technology makes up approximately 5.8% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $141,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCHP. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,449,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,827,000. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 29,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 13,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,177,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $466,863,000 after acquiring an additional 714,376 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCHP stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.85. 4,605,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,208,287. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.34. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $68.75 and a 52-week high of $100.57.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.452 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.87%.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.06.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $744,319.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,509 shares in the company, valued at $7,558,125.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $908,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,608.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total transaction of $744,319.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,509 shares in the company, valued at $7,558,125.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,245 shares of company stock worth $1,993,875 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

