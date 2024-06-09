Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Has $18.07 Million Position in Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,527,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,705 shares during the period. Iris Energy comprises about 0.7% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Iris Energy were worth $18,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,485,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,624,000 after acquiring an additional 368,140 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Iris Energy by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,037,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after buying an additional 356,752 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,655,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Iris Energy by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 613,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after buying an additional 196,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Iris Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. 41.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IREN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Iris Energy from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Iris Energy from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Iris Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

IREN traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.53. The stock had a trading volume of 25,330,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,016,905. Iris Energy Limited has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $11.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.01 and a 200-day moving average of $5.74.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $54.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.41 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Iris Energy Limited will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

