Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Has $7.58 Million Holdings in AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU – Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,515,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,123 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.79% of AC Immune worth $7,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in AC Immune in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. acquired a new position in AC Immune in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its stake in AC Immune by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,969,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,464,000 after purchasing an additional 66,522 shares during the period. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

AC Immune Stock Down 2.1 %

AC Immune stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.77. The company had a trading volume of 317,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,898. AC Immune SA has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $5.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average of $3.45.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts expect that AC Immune SA will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

AC Immune Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

