Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Sells 1,809,892 Shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,810,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,809,892 shares during the quarter. Suzano comprises 1.3% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.21% of Suzano worth $31,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in shares of Suzano by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 220,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 62,172 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Suzano by 168.2% during the 4th quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 59,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 37,179 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Suzano by 118.7% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 121,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 65,979 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Suzano by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Suzano during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,760,000. Institutional investors own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Suzano alerts:

Suzano Stock Performance

Suzano stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.17. 4,517,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,531,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Suzano S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $12.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Suzano ( NYSE:SUZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. Suzano had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 20.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Suzano S.A. will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Suzano from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Suzano

About Suzano

(Free Report)

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Suzano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.