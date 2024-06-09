PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 924,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,815 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.22% of DuPont de Nemours worth $71,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,045,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,696,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168,740 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,980,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 6.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,119,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $754,838,000 after acquiring an additional 639,246 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 156.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 737,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,772,000 after acquiring an additional 450,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,785,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,733.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,193 shares of company stock worth $1,726,655. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

DD traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,935,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,852,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.57, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.69. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $82.63.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 185.37%.

DD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.09.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

