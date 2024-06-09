PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 31,514 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 706,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 31,514 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $76,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 158,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,109,000 after buying an additional 8,773 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 344,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,141,000 after buying an additional 47,043 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 317,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,299,000 after buying an additional 10,680 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 280,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,213,000 after buying an additional 92,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TROW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, TD Cowen raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.10.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.55. The stock had a trading volume of 649,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,472. The company has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.59 and its 200 day moving average is $111.11. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.43 and a 12 month high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 29.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $344,102.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,916,525.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

