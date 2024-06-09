PPL Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:PPL)

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.2575 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

PPL has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. PPL has a dividend payout ratio of 56.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PPL to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.0%.

PPL Stock Down 1.0 %

PPL opened at $28.41 on Friday. PPL has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.08 and its 200-day moving average is $27.13. The company has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. PPL had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PPL will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Argus upgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.45.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Featured Stories

