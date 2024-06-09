PSquared Asset Management AG Purchases 249,327 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

PSquared Asset Management AG lifted its position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,410,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249,327 shares during the period. Capri comprises about 12.9% of PSquared Asset Management AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. PSquared Asset Management AG owned 1.21% of Capri worth $64,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPRI. Water Island Capital LLC grew its position in Capri by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 841,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,255,000 after purchasing an additional 121,228 shares in the last quarter. Athos Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Capri by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 128,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,446,000 after acquiring an additional 68,300 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its position in Capri by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 405,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,362,000 after purchasing an additional 46,050 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Capri by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 471,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,666,000 after purchasing an additional 46,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Capri by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Capri stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $33.90. The stock had a trading volume of 511,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,918. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $32.95 and a twelve month high of $54.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.21, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.27 and a 200 day moving average of $44.36.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 22.76% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. Capri’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPRI. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Capri from $57.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capri in a report on Saturday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Capri has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.11.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

