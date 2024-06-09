PVH (NYSE:PVH) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $128.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for PVH’s Q3 2025 earnings at $3.37 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.02 EPS.

PVH has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on PVH from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on PVH from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on PVH from $157.00 to $149.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PVH in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PVH has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $133.81.

PVH Price Performance

Shares of PVH stock opened at $119.94 on Wednesday. PVH has a 1-year low of $69.27 and a 1-year high of $141.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.19 and its 200 day moving average is $118.79. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PVH will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.33%.

PVH announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase up to 24% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at PVH

In other PVH news, EVP James Holmes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $325,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,054.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in PVH in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PVH by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of PVH by 2,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PVH

(Get Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Further Reading

