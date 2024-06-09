Q2 2025 Earnings Forecast for GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Issued By William Blair

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for GitLab in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 4th. William Blair analyst J. Ader now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.24). The consensus estimate for GitLab’s current full-year earnings is ($0.50) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for GitLab’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a report on Monday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of GitLab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of GitLab from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of GitLab from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.70.

Shares of GTLB stock opened at $43.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 0.44. GitLab has a 12-month low of $40.19 and a 12-month high of $78.53.

In related news, CAO Erin Mannix sold 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $57,029.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,908 shares in the company, valued at $4,459,273.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other GitLab news, CAO Erin Mannix sold 958 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $57,029.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,459,273.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $12,325,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 433,383 shares of company stock worth $23,632,528 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in GitLab by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,199,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GitLab by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 531,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,478,000 after acquiring an additional 51,612 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of GitLab by 71.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,236,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,944 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of GitLab by 280.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 628,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,443,000 after acquiring an additional 463,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of GitLab by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

