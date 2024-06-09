Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Lowered by Analyst

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AutoZone in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now expects that the company will post earnings of $50.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $54.08. The consensus estimate for AutoZone’s current full-year earnings is $151.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q1 2026 earnings at $39.64 EPS.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $35.67 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 54.69% and a net margin of 14.60%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $34.12 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on AutoZone from $3,523.00 to $3,394.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on AutoZone from $3,300.00 to $3,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,038.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,104.13.

AZO stock opened at $2,800.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,929.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,836.40. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $2,304.44 and a 1-year high of $3,256.37. The stock has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total transaction of $21,374,474.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,992,208.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total transaction of $21,374,474.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,992,208.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jenna M. Bedsole acquired 36 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2,757.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,255.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,990 shares of company stock valued at $41,341,913 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoZone

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 243,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,780,000 after acquiring an additional 58,989 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in AutoZone by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in AutoZone by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

