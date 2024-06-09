Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires 2,752 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 31,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Leidos by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Leidos by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In related news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,007,005.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,471.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,471.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total transaction of $131,836.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,651,929.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.67.

Leidos Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of LDOS stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,941. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $151.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.59. Leidos had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

