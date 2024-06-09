Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires 82,100 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 733,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,100 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $12,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,063,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 29.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,438,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $355,451,000 after buying an additional 4,870,444 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2,463.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,443,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270,461 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,121.4% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,965,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640,939 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 68.6% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 5,696,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317,197 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMI. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.62. 9,188,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,522,964. The company has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $19.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.55%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

See Also

