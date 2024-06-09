Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires New Shares in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 98,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.52.

Kimco Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KIM traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $18.79. 2,950,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,103,992. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.71 and its 200-day moving average is $19.64. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $22.83.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 181.14%.

Kimco Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.