Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys 12,777 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 167.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,777 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 35.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 103,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entergy Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of ETR stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.47. 1,947,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,016. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $87.10 and a 1 year high of $114.28. The firm has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $31.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 17.75%. Entergy’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 45.34%.

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $165,345.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,260.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $874,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,247.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $165,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,260.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,729 shares of company stock worth $2,194,615. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

ETR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Entergy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

