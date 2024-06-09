Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys New Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 410,178 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,255,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 12.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,452 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Uber Technologies by 26.4% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 9,294 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 11.6% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,853,970 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $269,224,000 after buying an additional 84,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBER traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.31. 13,932,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,451,894. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.04 and a fifty-two week high of $82.14. The firm has a market cap of $144.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.79, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

UBER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Argus boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (down from $91.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.38.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 607,984 shares of company stock valued at $40,279,537 in the last three months. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

