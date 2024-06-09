Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys Shares of 111,400 Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 111,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,690,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Gildan Activewear at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GIL. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,007,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 137,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 529.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at $918,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 182,370 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after acquiring an additional 22,725 shares in the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

NYSE GIL traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.35. 541,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,852. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.99 and a 12-month high of $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.72 and a 200-day moving average of $34.74.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $695.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.95.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

